Winslow Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $163.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

