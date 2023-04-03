Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

V stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

