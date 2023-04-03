Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

