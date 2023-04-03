Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

