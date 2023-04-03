Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

