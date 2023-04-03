SOL Capital Management CO Sells 150 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $243,240,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.