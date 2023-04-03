Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.