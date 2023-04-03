Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

V opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

