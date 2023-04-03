Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $225.46 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.