Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

