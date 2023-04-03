Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $295.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.