Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %
MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
