Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $13.20 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 190,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.4 %

HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.