Foster Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Visa by 635.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

