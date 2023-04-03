Foster Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

