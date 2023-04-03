Foster Group Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.4 %

HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

