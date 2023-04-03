Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.
Shares of MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The stock has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
