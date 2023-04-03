Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.