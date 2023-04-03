Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

