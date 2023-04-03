Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.4 %

HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.