Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 993 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

