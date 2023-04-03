Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

