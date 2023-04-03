Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

