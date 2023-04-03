Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $42,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.56.

MSCI Stock Up 2.0 %

MSCI opened at $559.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.