Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

