Sather Financial Group Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 111,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

