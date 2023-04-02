Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.
Insider Activity
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %
JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.16. The company has a market capitalization of $403.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.