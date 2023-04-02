MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,240 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.20 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

