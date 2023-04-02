LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

