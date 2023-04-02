JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1,416.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

