Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

