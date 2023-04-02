Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5,420.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

