International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Up 2.3 %

IP opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

