Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. The company has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

