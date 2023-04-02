HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,295 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,921,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,337 shares of company stock worth $88,519,832 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.