Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,258 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties Stock Performance

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

