Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

