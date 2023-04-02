Chicago Capital LLC Sells 397 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,667,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

