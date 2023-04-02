Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.