Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $130.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.