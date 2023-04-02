Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 528 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

