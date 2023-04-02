Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 20,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

