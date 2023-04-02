Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

