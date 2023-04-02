4,800 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

