1,774 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,416.9% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 108,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 101,538 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

