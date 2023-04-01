Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

About Z-Work Acquisition

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.