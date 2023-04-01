Well Done LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,024 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 872,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 122,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.73.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

