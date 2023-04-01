TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading Up 1.7%

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$30.38 and last traded at C$30.29. 12,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 6,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.78.

TSE:QBTC.U Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.25.

