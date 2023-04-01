Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 3,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 21,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $25.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.74% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF
The Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (TWIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks current income across a broad range of domestic assets, including dividend paying stocks, preferred securities, high yield bonds, and REITs. The actively managed fund has a great deal of leeway in terms of individual security selection and duration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (TWIO)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.