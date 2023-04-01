Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average is $170.43. The company has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

